ADVERTISEMENT

Higher secondary batch reorganisation: panel sittings from next week

March 23, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Committee will look into requirement for temporary batches and changes in single-window admission guidelines

The Hindu Bureau

A committee constituted by the Kerala government to study reorganisation of higher secondary batches that do not have adequate number of students to schools in places experiencing seat shortage is set to conduct regional-level settings.

The five-member committee, chaired by former higher secondary director V. Karthikeyan Nair, will conduct a sitting at Shikshak Sadan, Chinthavalappu, Kozhikode, on March 27 for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

A sitting will be held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam, on April 1 for Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The sitting in Thiruvananthapuram will be held at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training, Attakulangara, on April 3 for the districts of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Views and demands

Recommendations, opinions, and demands on the issue can be presented at the sittings. Managements, parent-teacher associations, people’s representatives, local bodies, and teachers’ organisations can also present their views and demands at the sittings.

The committee will look into requirement for temporary batches and changes in the single-window admission guidelines.

Inadequate infra

As the number of students seeking higher secondary admission is large, at least some of the temporary batches sanctioned last year may need to be continued. However, in the wake of reports of inadequate infrastructure by some schools where the batches were allotted, physical verifications will be be done under the leadership of Regional Deputy Directors. Their report and the outcome of the sittings will be collated for preparing the committee’s final report.

Though the sittings were intended to be completed last month, delay in issuing the government order led to their postponement. This in turn is expected to push the submission of the final report to the government to at least the third week of April.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US