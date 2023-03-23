Higher secondary batch reorganisation: panel sittings from next week

March 23, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A committee constituted by the Kerala government to study reorganisation of higher secondary batches that do not have adequate number of students to schools in places experiencing seat shortage is set to conduct regional-level settings.

The five-member committee, chaired by former higher secondary director V. Karthikeyan Nair, will conduct a sitting at Shikshak Sadan, Chinthavalappu, Kozhikode, on March 27 for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

A sitting will be held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam, on April 1 for Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

The sitting in Thiruvananthapuram will be held at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training, Attakulangara, on April 3 for the districts of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Views and demands

Recommendations, opinions, and demands on the issue can be presented at the sittings. Managements, parent-teacher associations, people’s representatives, local bodies, and teachers’ organisations can also present their views and demands at the sittings.

The committee will look into requirement for temporary batches and changes in the single-window admission guidelines.

Inadequate infra

As the number of students seeking higher secondary admission is large, at least some of the temporary batches sanctioned last year may need to be continued. However, in the wake of reports of inadequate infrastructure by some schools where the batches were allotted, physical verifications will be be done under the leadership of Regional Deputy Directors. Their report and the outcome of the sittings will be collated for preparing the committee’s final report.

Though the sittings were intended to be completed last month, delay in issuing the government order led to their postponement. This in turn is expected to push the submission of the final report to the government to at least the third week of April.