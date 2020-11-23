Higher recoveries continue to be a relief

Daily cases dip to 3,757 consequent to dip in tests

New cases of COVID-19 reported in the State dipped to 3,757 on Monday when testing done in 24 hours also dipped to 35,659 samples. However, the test positivity rate remained at 10.54%, more or less at the same rate of last week’s.

The State also maintained the steady trend of the past two weeks, of reporting more recoveries than new cases, with 5,425 patients recovering from the infection.

While the cumulative case burden of the State rose to 5,66,452 cases, the active case load of the State decreased by close to 1,700 cases to touch 64,166 cases. As the good recovery rate being reported by the State continued, a total of 5,00,089 have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the State.

22 more deaths

The Health Department added 22 more deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Monday, taking the official cumulative toll in the State to 2,071 deaths.

Four deaths each were reported from Ernakulam and Thrissur, three from Kottayam, two each from Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, while one death each was reported from Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Of the COVID-19 patients admitted to various hospitals in the State, 862 persons are critically ill and being treated in ICUs, with 214 persons requiring ventilator support.

Of the 3,757 new cases reported on Monday, 3,681 cases were locally acquired infections. No epidemiological link could be established in the case of 377 infections. The number of health-care workers who contracted COVID-19 is 32.

Malappuram tops list

Among districts, Malappuram again reported the highest number of new cases at 1,023 cases, Kozhikode 514, Palakkad 331, Ernakulam 325, Kottayam 279, Thrissur 278, Alapuzha 259, Thiruvananthapuram 229, Kollam 198, Kannur 144, Pathanamthitta 57, Idukki 49, Wayanad 39 and Kasaragod 32 cases.