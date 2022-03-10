Higher education to get top priority in Budget

To drive govt.’s ambitions of attaining a knowledge economy

The higher education sector is among those expected to receive top priority in the State Budget set to be presented on Friday. The announcements are likely to be aimed at providing a fillip to the stagnant domain as well as drive ahead the government’s ambitions of attaining a knowledge economy.

Reforms aimed at improving service delivery in universities and colleges could be among the key focus areas. The government is likely to usher in automation at various levels of functioning in higher education institutions.

A recommendation to deploy enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems in universities and colleges to streamline all of their activities including admissions and fee management, attendance management, examinations and purchase could be green-lit.

The proposal

The proposal is learnt to have been floated by the Mahatma Gandhi University Pro Vice Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar-chaired commission constituted for reforms in examinations in higher education institutions. It involves assigning unique IDs for each student throughout his/her academic career.

According to reliable sources, the government might also provide impetus on extending the ongoing digital enablement drive in higher education institutions across the State. Jointly spearheaded by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and Digital University of Kerala, the endeavour has made considerable progress in operationalising an open source Learning Management System to run online teaching and learning effectively.

The KSHEC has proposed establishing an Entrepreneurial Venture Capital Enterprises Centre in each university, autonomous college and other institutions. The centres will focus on industrial collaboration, promote social development research activities and tap skill development opportunities for students.

Accreditation

While the government has operationalised the State Assessment and Accreditation Centre (SAAC), another proposal that has been in the pipeline for long is the proposed Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework, envisaged on the lines of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The Budget could pave way for the launch of a ranking system that incorporates State-specific parameters to gauge the academic and infrastructure standards in institutions.

The government might also utilise the occasion to declare its intent to facilitate academic and credit mobility across universities and colleges, sources said.