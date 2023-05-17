Higher education sector in shambles, says Opposition

May 17, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said the higher education sector in the State was in shambles.

The new academic year was around the corner. Still, eight State varsities needed full-time Vice-Chancellors. He said the “in-charge” rule in varsities ultimately disadvantaged students.

The Chancellor, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, had issued show cause notices to State university Chancellors after the Supreme Court ruled that their appointments were not in tandem with University Grants Commission norms.

The Supreme Court considered the Kannur University vice-chancellor’s appeal against the Chancellor’s move. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has exploited the stasis in the higher education sector to insert academicians of their choice as temporary Vice-Chancellors.

Students and parents were sceptical about the validity of certificates signed by “in-charge” vice-chancellors. The government and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu seemed uncaring about the public worry.

Similarly, Mr. Satheesan alleged that at least 66 government colleges in the State lacked principals. Ms. Bindu was yet to approve the list of teachers qualified for appointment as college principals.

Mr. Satheesan said the “uncertainty” in the higher education sector had prompted students to leave Kerala in droves for institutions in other States and abroad. The trend has burned a hole in the pocket of ordinary families and burdened students with high-interest study loans.

Mr. Satheesan slammed the Kattakada Christian College management for supplanting the name of a college student counsellor election winner with that of an SFI leader in a letter to the varsity. He demanded a police enquiry into the alleged impersonation.

He dared Mr. Vijayan to break the latter’s silence on the AI traffic camera and K-FON “corruption”. Mr. Satheesan said the government had not denied the opposition’s exposure.

He said the UDF was keen on expanding its base. Nevertheless, the coalition was yet to discuss the matter. The UDF would take any decision to expand the opposition alliance only after consultation with other parties.

He said various Congress leaders had expressed their welcome for Jose K. Mani’s Kerala Congress (M). The Pradesh Congress Committee would forge ahead with its reorganisation initiative without any rancour.

On the second anniversary of the LDF government on May 20, UDF workers would lay siege to the government Secretariat and present a charge sheet against the incumbent administration.