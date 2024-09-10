ADVERTISEMENT

Higher Education Minister urges new engineers to prioritise research opportunities

Published - September 10, 2024 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding with Nasscom Chief Executive Officer Upmith Singh on MOOC courses in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu (centre) was present on the occasion.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has exhorted budding engineers to eschew the idea of landing a job immediately after graduation and pursue research opportunities instead.

She was addressing students at the inauguration of the induction programme for the first-year BTech, BArch, BDes, BCA, BBA and BHMC batches of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) on Tuesday.

Urging the students to utilise technology for constructive social change, Dr. Bindu emphasised the importance of acquiring cutting-edge knowledge in science and technology and to apply it for the betterment of society.

She commended the university for introducing a new BTech curriculum aimed at creating an innovation-incubation-start-up environment across institutions, and thereby promoting students’ entrepreneurial ambitions. Kerala’s higher education system, she added, has progressed in offering students job training during their studies.

KTU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath said the university’s new curriculum was customised to meet the individual needs of each student. He also noted that the curriculum is crafted to make the learning experience enjoyable.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) and the university for the ‘Digital 101’ MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses). The courses are being introduced in partnership with Nasscom in the new B.Tech curriculum. KTU Syndicate member Vinodkumar Jacob, Nasscom chief operating officer Upmith Singh, KTU Controller of Examinations Ananda Resmi, Dean (Academics) Vinu Thomas, and CET Principal Suresh K. attended the event.

