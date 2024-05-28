ADVERTISEMENT

Higher Education Minister to interact with college Principals

Published - May 28, 2024 06:59 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Programme on May 30 at BCM College auditorium, Kottayam

The Hindu Bureau

Prior to the launch of the four-year honours degree programmes (MGU-UGP) by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) on July 1, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will interact with the Principals of affiliated colleges on May 30. Nodal officers of the MGU-UGP from these colleges will also participate in the programme, which will begin at 10 a.m. at BCM College auditorium.

An official statement on Tuesday said the meeting will evaluate the preparations made by the colleges for launching the honours degree programmes and suggest further actions. MGU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Beena Mathewwill preside. Biju Pushpan, convener of the executive committee of graduate honours programmes, will explain the activities of the varsity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US