Higher Education Minister to interact with college Principals

Programme on May 30 at BCM College auditorium, Kottayam

Published - May 28, 2024 06:59 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prior to the launch of the four-year honours degree programmes (MGU-UGP) by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) on July 1, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will interact with the Principals of affiliated colleges on May 30. Nodal officers of the MGU-UGP from these colleges will also participate in the programme, which will begin at 10 a.m. at BCM College auditorium.

An official statement on Tuesday said the meeting will evaluate the preparations made by the colleges for launching the honours degree programmes and suggest further actions. MGU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Beena Mathewwill preside. Biju Pushpan, convener of the executive committee of graduate honours programmes, will explain the activities of the varsity.

