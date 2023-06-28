Higher Education Minister to hold presentation on four-year programmes

June 28, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will carry out a presentation on the four-year undergraduate programme which is soon slated for a launch in the State to an academic community representing Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam on June 30.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge C.T. Aravindakumar will preside over the event to be held at BCM College Auditorium at 2 p.m. According to Mr.Aravindakumar, the event is aimed at providing a clear understanding of the new courses, which envisage a major change in the current curriculum and prepare the academic community for these changes.