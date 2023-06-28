HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Higher Education Minister to hold presentation on four-year programmes

June 28, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will carry out a presentation on the four-year undergraduate programme which is soon slated for a launch in the State to an academic community representing Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam on June 30.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge C.T. Aravindakumar will preside over the event to be held at BCM College Auditorium at 2 p.m. According to Mr.Aravindakumar, the event is aimed at providing a clear understanding of the new courses, which envisage a major change in the current curriculum and prepare the academic community for these changes.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.