Higher Education Minister launches 12-hour campus timing at CET

February 15, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said the working hours of all colleges in the State will be extended to 12 hours next academic year onwards.

Formally launching 12-hour working days at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) here on Wednesday, Dr. Bindu stressed on the need to extend campus hours to enhance the quality of academic life.

The system, she pointed out, was in vogue in most reputed universities across the world. The extension of campus hours was a vital step in the State’s journey to become a knowledge society, she said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to overhaul the sector, the Minister urged the academic community to mould students as producers, and not merely passive consumers, of knowledge.

As part of the government’s third 100-day action programme, Dr. Bindu also commissioned various infrastructure projects at CET including the first phase of the Students’ Centre building that was constructed with financial assistance from the government and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). The renovated Centre for Training in Software Engineering was also inaugurated. The facility included 50 computers that had been installed for use by the students of the college.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function. Director of the State Project Facilitation Unit, Directorate of Technical Education, Vrinda V. Nair, and CET Principal V. Suresh Babu were among those who spoke on the occasion.