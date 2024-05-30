Higher Education Minister holds interaction with college principals

The revamped Undergraduate Programmes [MGU-UGP (Honours)] to be launched by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) will help students transcend traditional learning and foster a culture of knowledge among students, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing an interaction with Principals of affiliated colleges under the MGU here on Thursday, the Minister said these new programmes aim to elevate the standard of undergraduate education in Kerala to align with internationally renowned universities. She emphasised the need for colleges to adopt a student-centric approach, where educators facilitate a diverse range of higher study options, empowering students to make informed choices.

Colleges are encouraged to create an environment that promotes innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship. The initiative will be further supported by government-endorsed skill development agencies and specialised software for the efficient operation of the Academic Bank of Credit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts will be made to ensure that students completing their fourth year of honours and moving on to postgraduate studies do not lose any academic time.

Dr. Bindu reassured teachers about job security, highlighting the numerous opportunities available in the new programmes, including the introduction of novel courses.

Beena Mathew, acting Vice-Chancellor of MGU, presided over the function. Biju Pushpan, syndicate member and convener of the MGU-UGP (Honours) programme, detailed on the launch of the new graduate programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Sudheendran and V. Shafeeque, research officers from the Kerala Higher Education Reforms Implementation Cell, led the orientation programme.

The online registration through the Common Admission Programme (CAP) for the honours degree and integrated programmes in affiliated colleges of the university and 4+1 honours programmes in departments of university studies can be done till June 7. The probable allotment list will be published on June 12 and the first allotment on June 18.

Students can also apply for sports, cultural and differently abled quotas till June 7. Provisional rank list in this category will be published on June 11 and final rank list on June 13. Admissions for sports, cultural and disabled quota will be held on June 13 and 14 in respective colleges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.