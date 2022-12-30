Higher education expo in Kozhikode from January 3

December 30, 2022 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A higher education expo, Disha, will be organised by the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell under the higher secondary wing of the General Education department in Kozhikode next month.

The expo, which will guide students on the options in higher education after completing class 12, will be held at a specially arranged venue on the Kozhikode beach from January 3 to 7.

Institutions

Nearly 60 renowned universities and educational institutions under the Union and State government will take part in the expo. These include NIT-C, IIM-K, IISER, TISS, Indian Institute of Craft and Design, NUALS, IIT Madras, IIHMCT, Food Craft Institurte, Central Institute of Plastic Technology, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, INGOU, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, and main universities in the State.

Arrangements will be made at the fair to introduce students to the K-DAT aptitude test developed by the higher secondary wing. Information about courses available in the country, entrance examinations, scholarships, and study abroad will be available in stalls set up at the expo. A stall will also provide information on the guidelines for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 23. Students who want to register for the online training for CUET 23 can register at the stall.

The expo will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.