Higher Education department introduces maternity and menstrual leaves in universities

January 19, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Higher Education department on Thursday issued an order to implement menstrual and maternity leaves for students in universities that function under the department.

From now on, girl students will benefit through a lowering of minimum attendance required to appear for examinations to 73% (from the existing 75%). Women students aged above 18 years will also be able to avail themselves of maternity leave for up to 60 days.

The universities have been directed to adopt necessary amendments to its rules to implement the provisions, the order stated.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the State has yet again set a model for the nation through the decision. Although menstruation is a normal biological process, it creates immense mental stress and physical discomfort for women. The move has reaffirmed the Left Democratic Front government’s commitment to realise a gender-just society, he added.

Higher Education and Social Justice Minister R. Bindu pointed out the decision is bound to bring relief to a large number of students.

