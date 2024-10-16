Higher education conclave website inaugurated

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Wednesday inaugurated the website of the international conclave on next-gen higher education scheduled to be held at the Cochin University of Science and Technology on December 19 and 20.

Globally renowned experts, including Philip G. Altbach of Boston College, Don Passey of Lancaster University and Victoria Martin of the University of Edinburgh, are expected to participate in the conclave. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the two-day event.

The conclave, organised in association with the Kerala State Higher Education Council, will feature keynote addresses on topics, including higher education reforms to meet global standards, global competitiveness through strategic internationalisation, the role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in higher education, integrating sustainable development into curricula, fostering research excellence and innovation, and preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow. Panel discussions and case study presentations will also be conducted.

The website can be accessed at www.keralahighereducation.com.

