ADVERTISEMENT

High wave alert along Kerala coast

June 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A high-wave warning has been issued for the Kerala coast till Monday night in view of the rough weather triggered by the extremely severe cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea.

A statement issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) here on Sunday says high waves in the range of 3.0-3.4 meters has been forecast from 5:30 p.m. on Sunday to 11:30 p.m. on Monday along the Kerala coast between Vizhinjam and Kasaragod.

Current speeds are expected to vary between 50-80 cm/sec. High wave alert in the range of 3.0-3.5 meters is also forecast along Lakshadweep Islands between Minicoy to Bitra. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off Kerala coasts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for four districts—Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur—on Monday. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US