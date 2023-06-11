HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High wave alert along Kerala coast

June 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A high-wave warning has been issued for the Kerala coast till Monday night in view of the rough weather triggered by the extremely severe cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea.

A statement issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) here on Sunday says high waves in the range of 3.0-3.4 meters has been forecast from 5:30 p.m. on Sunday to 11:30 p.m. on Monday along the Kerala coast between Vizhinjam and Kasaragod.

Current speeds are expected to vary between 50-80 cm/sec. High wave alert in the range of 3.0-3.5 meters is also forecast along Lakshadweep Islands between Minicoy to Bitra. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off Kerala coasts.

A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for four districts—Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur—on Monday. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.