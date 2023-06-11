High wave alert along Kerala coast

June 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A high-wave warning has been issued for the Kerala coast till Monday night in view of the rough weather triggered by the extremely severe cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea.

A statement issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) here on Sunday says high waves in the range of 3.0-3.4 meters has been forecast from 5:30 p.m. on Sunday to 11:30 p.m. on Monday along the Kerala coast between Vizhinjam and Kasaragod.

Current speeds are expected to vary between 50-80 cm/sec. High wave alert in the range of 3.0-3.5 meters is also forecast along Lakshadweep Islands between Minicoy to Bitra. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off Kerala coasts.

A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for four districts—Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur—on Monday.