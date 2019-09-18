High-voltage campaign continues in Pala

Amidst the intermittent rain that has been lashing the region, the mood in Pala remains to be a mix of energy, excitement and intense competition with top leaders from major coalitions taking up electioneering to the next level.

In a major boost to the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reached here on Wednesday morning to coordinate the works in the final phase. He addressed as many as three election conventions and is scheduled to speak in six more venues in the next couple of days.

On his first day of campaigning, Mr. Vijayan sought to highlight the administrative achievements of his government and the economic stagnation during the tenure of the previous government. “While the growth in the agriculture sector had dropped by 4.67% during the term of the previous government, the present government could initiate a remarkable turn around. The plan expenditure rose to almost 90%, welfare pensions have been raised and as many as 22,500 new vacancies were created,” he said while addressing an election convention at Melukavu.

The advancements in electioneering notwithstanding, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has fielded the LDF's candidate in the constituency, has also been hit by an internal strife. At least 40 workers, including Rani Samji, president of the party's district unit for women, have so far tendered their resignation from the party membership in protest against the candidature of Mani C. Kappan.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) received a major boost during the day with dissident Kerala Congress (M) faction leader P.J. Joseph attending an election campaign for Jose Tom Pulikkunnel. It was, however, veteran Congressman A.K. Antony who led the coalition's campaign during the day.

“Take this election as a chance to reflect your anger against those who torpedoed the Karunya Benevolent Scheme and the Rubber Price Stabilisation Fund, the two major welfare programmes initiated by the late K.M. Mani, Mr. Antony said while inaugurating a meeting at the Kurishupalli junction near here.

For the BJP, it was party general secretary Sunil Deodhar who led the electioneering works for N. Hari during the day. Mr. Deodhar exhorted party workers to strive hard for liberating the State from the CPI(M).