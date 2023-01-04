High vigil in place to avert drug pushers’ presence at school arts festival venues

January 04, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

Following confidential reports that drug pushers may target students during the State school arts festival, the police have strengthened field-level deployment of plainclothesman and shadow patrol squads in Kozhikode city.

The special squads led by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) will ensure that no frequent offenders or convicts in drug trafficking cases visit the festival venues.

“We have given clear instructions to the assigned squads, including shadow officers, to keep an eye on frequent offenders involved in drug trafficking cases. There are 3,000 officers, including the special squads, to ensure flawless monitoring,” District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena told The Hindu. This is apart from the general security arrangements made in view of the huge rush at the festival venues, he added.

A special police wing is also at work to monitor CCTV visuals from various spots from the control room. Spot instructions will be issued to field-level officers on noticing anything suspicious. Control room vehicles equipped with surveillance cameras are also monitoring the crowd.

Along with the police, Excise department squads are also in action at various locations. Officers from other districts have also been deployed to meet additional requirements. According to officials, security arrangements will be maintained 24x7 till the completion of the festival without interrupting the regular functioning of local police stations and services.

“We are also gathering information from students who work as volunteers at various venues. They are frequently in touch with us to track miscreants and eve-teasers at festival venues,” said a senior police officer. He made it clear that suspected people would be detained on the spot and shifted to the nearby police station.

To review security arrangements, Mr. Meena along with Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju visited most venues on Wednesday and held discussions with volunteers at the spot. Other senior police officers were also present during surprise checks in the city to audit the situation.