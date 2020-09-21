High test positivity rate in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 September 2020

TPR of Kerala capital has touched 14.03%

The capital which has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases is also experiencing a high test positivity rate (TPR), comparable to major cities of the country. Notably, the State capital has surpassed cities including Mumbai and Chennai in this regard despite such areas recording much higher caseload.

Considered an indicator to assess the adequacy of testing, TPR (the number of positive cases for every 100 tests) has been on a rapid surge in Thiruvananthapuram since the first week of August. While the rate stood at 11.43% during the first week of August, this has witnessed a steady increase and touched 12.22% and 12.68% in the next two weeks. After rising to 13.6% during the second week of September, the TPR of the State capital has now touched 14.03% (from September 12 to 19 when the city recorded 5,211 cases).

Directive to increase tests

The Health Department has directed the district administrations to increase COVID-19 testing to achieve TPRs of less than 5% and preferably around 2%.

Thiruvananthapuram’s TPR is currently higher than that of many cities, including Mumbai (12.12%), Chennai (9.91%) and Kolkata (7.94%). It, however, remained less than that of Pune (30.75%), Nagpur (28.37%), Bengaluru (25.26%) and Delhi (14.42%). During the same period, COVID-19 cases were manifold in Pune (28,993), Delhi (28,830), Bengaluru (24,225), Mumbai (14,547) and Chennai (6,925).

Intensive testing

While the high positivity rate could indicate the extent of prevalence in the city, health officials claimed that testing remained higher in Thiruvananthapuram compared to other cities while factoring in the population density.

They point out that testing has been intensive within clusters where a majority of cases have been asymptomatic, validating an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study that such cases accounted for 80% of the total case burden. Such was not the case in other cities where testing is largely limited to symptomatic people, official sources claimed.