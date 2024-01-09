GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High-tech education in schools a failure: Cherian Philip

January 09, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

High-tech education implemented in 45,000 classrooms in 4,752 government and aided schools in the State as part of Public Education Rejuvenation Mission has been a complete failure, Cherian Philip, former coordinator of the Nava Kerala Mission, has said.

The Samagra portal designed by the government as digital learning mechanism is incomplete. Study resources related to all subjects related to various classes have not been included on the portal, a statement from Mr. Philip said on Tuesday.

Mr. Philip alleged that effective steps to equip teachers to teach students using information and communications technology (ICT) had not been taken still. Teachers who did not have IT-based education only received minimal training.

High-speed broadband Internet was not available in schools since March when BSNL connections were discontinued. Its replacement K-FON had not become functional.

Equipment such as laptop, projector, screen and speaker in most schools was in storage, Mr. Philip said in the statement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.