High-tech education in schools a failure: Cherian Philip

January 09, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

High-tech education implemented in 45,000 classrooms in 4,752 government and aided schools in the State as part of Public Education Rejuvenation Mission has been a complete failure, Cherian Philip, former coordinator of the Nava Kerala Mission, has said.

The Samagra portal designed by the government as digital learning mechanism is incomplete. Study resources related to all subjects related to various classes have not been included on the portal, a statement from Mr. Philip said on Tuesday.

Mr. Philip alleged that effective steps to equip teachers to teach students using information and communications technology (ICT) had not been taken still. Teachers who did not have IT-based education only received minimal training.

High-speed broadband Internet was not available in schools since March when BSNL connections were discontinued. Its replacement K-FON had not become functional.

Equipment such as laptop, projector, screen and speaker in most schools was in storage, Mr. Philip said in the statement.