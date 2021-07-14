High-speed Internet soon for tribal hamlets in Nilambur forests

MALAPPURAM

14 July 2021 11:25 IST

NABARD, JSS join hands to provide internet using long-distance WiFi technology

The Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) is joining hands with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to provide high-speed internet connectivity to tribal hamlets in the far-flung areas of Nilambur forest.

The new project using long-distance WiFi technology and 5 Ghz open frequency will provide 100 mbps internet connectivity to Palakkayam, Vettilakkolly, and Ambumala tribal colonies in the pilot phase. NABARD has offered to give ₹5 crore to the project as part of the bank’s 40th foundation day celebrations. The JSS will chip in ₹2 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

The three tribal hamlets in Chaliyar grama panchayat were chosen for piloting the project after P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP and chairman of the JSS, adopted that village. An organisation named C 4 Social Computing will provide the technology.

A base station will be set up at Indira Gandhi Memorial Model Residential School at Nilambur. High-speed internet reaching the base station will be extended through long-distance WiFi technology to the tribal colonies by erecting small towers in between.

“Using this technology, we can soon ensure steady and high-speed internet connectivity to all tribal colonies in Nilambur forest,” said Mr. Wahab. “We are planning to complete this project in 10 days,” he said.

Batteries using solar power or the electricity will have to be set up in the tribal settlements to ensure uninterruptible power for the antenna system to function all the time. Mr. Wahab said the long-distance WiFi technology was cost-effective and it could be expanded and extended to any region in Malabar. At present, Wayanad district has the biggest WiFi network in the country.

NABARD’s district development manager Mohammed Riyas handed over the deed of consent to Mr. Wahab at a function held here on Tuesday. Mr. Riyas said services like telemedicine, counselling and health awareness classes could be held by using the same technology.

NABARD Kerala Chief General Manager P. Balachandran inaugurated the function. Lead Bank manager P.P. Jitendran, JSS director V. Ummer Koya, and Samad C. spoke.