High-speed 5G services using Air Fibre technology launched in five remote Kerala villages

Published - September 12, 2024 12:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

High-speed 5G services using Air Fibre technology was launched in five remote indigenous villages of Kerala to bridge the digital divide.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu inaugurated the service online, connecting the community study rooms of the five centres.

The initiative was launched jointly by the Scheduled Tribes Development department and Reliance Jio. Melekap (Wayanad), Kozhimala (Idukki) Attathode (Pathanamthitta), and Attappadi and Kottamedu (Palakkad) are the five villages to benefit from the project initially. A wireless service, Air Fibre ensures uninterrupted service even during adverse weather conditions, making it an ideal solution for these remote areas, says a release issued here.

The high-speed Internet facility will enable a wide range of activities, including educational and health classes as well as vocational training for students and adults.

Renu Raj, Director of Scheduled Tribes Development, and K.C. Narendran, Reliance Jio Kerala head, were present at the inaugural function.

