High recoveries result in a dip in caseload

Thiruvananthapuram

17 May 2021 21:06 IST

TPR too goes down, but hospitalisations increase

A dip in testing as it normally happens over the weekend reflected in the new COVID-19 case numbers reported in Kerala on Monday, with the State registering 21,402 new cases, when 86,505 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR), which has been showing a decline for the past three days, went down again to 24.74% on Monday.

What was remarkable about the COVID-19 data on Monday was the huge dip in the State’s active case pool from 4,40,652 patients on Sunday to 3,62,315, which was a direct reflection of the record number of recoveries. A record number of 99,651 persons were declared to have recovered from the disease on Monday.

While the dip in active caseload is indeed a matter of relief, public health experts point out that the reduction is mostly in the number of patients who were on home care. The current level of disease transmission continues to put a strain on the health system, as there has been no let-up in hospital or ICU admissions.

3,630 hospitalised

Though the active case pool shrunk, the number of hospitalisations in the State went up again on Monday. A total of 3,630 persons were newly admitted to various hospitals in the State on the day, taking the number of COVID patients currently being treated in hospitals from 37,117 on Sunday to 37,715. ICU admissions also went up from 3,686 on Sunday to 3,732. This includes persons occupying ventilators in both public and private sector hospitals. Of these 1,466 persons are on ventilator support.

At present, 9,81,370 persons have been put on home or institutional isolation in the State.

87 more deaths

On Monday, the State added 87 recent deaths to the official list of COVID deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 6, 515.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 22 of these deaths, Palakkad 21, Kozhikode 20, Ernakulam 10, Thrissur eight, Kannur three, Kollam two, while one death was reported from Alappuzha.

The cumulative case burden of the State stands at 21,69,369 cases.

The active case pool dipped in all five districts which had the maximum number of active cases. Ernakulam which had 68,352 patients on Sunday now has only 55,739 patients. The active caseload in Thiruvananthapuram dipped from 45,093 to 31,328 cases.

However, the number of hospitalised patients actually increased in Ernakulam from 4,890 on Sunday to 4,922 on Monday. In Thiruvananthapuram too, hospitalisations went up and the district now has 5,722 patients in hospitals.

District-wise cases

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,941, Thiruvananthapuram 2,364, Ernakulam 2,315, Thrissur 2,045, Kollam 1,946, Palakkad 1,871, Alappuzha 1,679, Kannur 1,641, Kozhikode 1,492, Kottayam 1,349, Kasaragod 597, Pathanamthitta 490, Idukki 461 and Wayanad 211.