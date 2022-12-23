High ranges remain restive over buffer zone issue

December 23, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The upland areas in the State remained on edge on Friday with concerns over the satellite survey for demarcation of buffer zones around protected areas running high, despite the State government’s efforts to allay fears about dispossession of property and regulation of activities.

Citizens turned out in large numbers in Idukki and Kottayam to submit complaints about the draft buffer zone map published by the government. A tense situation prevailed at Angel Valley, near Erumely, in Kottayam after a protest against buffer zone demarcation turned unruly, resulting in damage to public property. Forest officials filed a complaint about vandalism and threats by protesters.

The Erumely panchayat decided to explore the possibility of impleading itself in the case on the buffer zone issue under the consideration of the Supreme Court.

The Forest department opened a camp at the Idukki Hydro Electric Project (IHEP) High School at Kulamavu on Friday for citizens to file complaints about the buffer zone map. Help desks were also set up to assist the citizens.

Meanwhile, the Opposition continued to turn the heat on the government on the issue. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the draft buffer zone map published by the government was riddled with errors and inaccuracies.

“The Supreme Court had issued directives to furnish a report after carrying out a new survey. Yet, the government has now published the report prepared in 2021 after dillydallying for seven months,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala said the government was bound to suffer a serious setback if it submitted the map in its present form before the apex court. He accused the government of fumbling in the dark without carrying out the ground survey.

“The people will have to suffer for the lapses of the previous government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan. The fate of 2.5 hectares of agricultural land and human habitations, including houses, public buildings and places of worship, is now hanging in the balance,” he added.