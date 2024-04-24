High-octane ‘Kottikalasham’ in Kollam

April 24, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

Chinnakada, the busiest junction in Kollam, witnessed a high-octane campaigning on Wednesday evening as candidates of all fronts converged for the grand finale of open campaigning. The last round of electioneering before switching to the silent mode was marked by the massive participation of party workers who thronged the streets from 3 p.m.

They surrounded their leaders waving respective party flags, shouting slogans and dancing to the tune of pulsating music. The three major candidates LDF’s M. Mukesh, UDF’s N.K. Premachandran and NDA’s G. Krishnakumar stood radiating confidence in the middle of a sea of supporters. While rallies and roadshows were held in all assembly constituencies, UDF and LDF workers clashed at Karungappally, forcing the police to use lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Several persons including C. R. Mahesh, MLA, and CPI(M) State committee member Susan Kodi sustained injuries in the incident.

As public campaigning comes to an end the LDF camp seems quite confident about the electoral outcome and the workers say this time they will successfully wrest the seat from UDF.

“Though some people had doubts in the beginning, the picture changed from the day M. Mukesh started his campaign. He was elected two times and this being a crucial Lok Sabha poll, the voters of Kollam will stand with the Left. Our candidate could sway many voters to our side during the last several days and we don’t have any doubts,” says Binilal, a CITU worker.

For the supporters of sitting MP and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader N. K. Premachadran, this election will be an easy walkover for the popular leader. “In 2019 his margin was around 1.5 lakh and this time it will cross 2 lakh. Last time he defeated a very senior CPI(M) leader like K. N. Balagopal and the people of Kollam love the parliamentarian. He will complete a hat-trick in Kollam,” said Arun, a Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF) member.

The NDA camp is equally cheerful as BJP workers believe that their candidate will garner maximum votes this time. “Apart from his star image, G. Krishnakumar has struck a chord with many sections. The fishers and cashew workers know that only he can solve their problems. Unlike UDF and LDF candidates he will fulfill all poll promises and the voters know that. They will give him a chance and we will make history this time,” says Reji, a BJP worker.