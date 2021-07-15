High number of all A+ in SSLC exams may complicate higher secondary admissions

KOCHI

15 July 2021 15:59 IST

A+ for all subjects may not guarantee students their choice in course, school

The extremely high number of students with A+ in all subjects in this year’s SSLC examinations may complicate the higher secondary admission scenario.

The number of students having all A+ has registered an almost three-fold increase from 42,000 last year to over 1.21 lakh this year and that coupled with the near 100% pass is feared to lead to a mad scramble for admissions to preferred courses and even schools. For instance, a school in Malappuram registered 590 all A+, which means that all these students may not get admission to the course of their choice in their own school where they are supposed to have a priority.

Even after accounting for the students who may choose alternatives like ITI and polytechnic courses, there still could be excessive pressure for admissions to the over 3.62 lakh higher secondary seats across government, aided and unaided schools in the State. Students may have to go for more options in terms of both courses and schools this time unlike the past when A+ for all subjects somewhat guaranteed their choice of course, education sources said.

Orientation session

Realising this, the General Education Department under its Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell (CGACC) is conducting an orientation session, Focus Point, for all who have passed the SSLC examination. A two-hour session will be held over ‘Zoom’ for students from all 14 districts on Saturday and Sunday.

This is the first such initiative by the department, which had held admission help desks in the past. The decision to hold such a session was based on a proposal by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty during an interaction with department officials.

By career guides

“The session to be held by our 300-odd trained career guides will address confusions of students and help them make higher studies and career choices based on their aptitude,” said C.M. Azeem, State coordinator, CGACC. In the second phase, career guides at higher secondary schools will form WhatsApp groups of students from the neighbourhood to further help them with their doubts. Later, the career guides will also make themselves available for personal interactions with students at schools in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.