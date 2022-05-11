Kerala

High mast national flag unveiled

As part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi), a 96-foot-tall high mast national flag has been installed at the Naval Base.  Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, presided over the flag unveiling ceremony.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2022 6:42:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/high-mast-national-flag-unveiled/article65404332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY