High mast national flag unveiled
As part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi), a 96-foot-tall high mast national flag has been installed at the Naval Base. Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, presided over the flag unveiling ceremony.
