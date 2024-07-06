ADVERTISEMENT

High-mast lamp controversy: Kasaragod MP denies charges

Published - July 06, 2024 12:19 am IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, vehemently defended himself against allegations regarding the high-mast lamp project at a press conference held at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Kasaragod on (July 5) Friday.

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Balakrishnan Periye had accused Mr. Unnithan of receiving ₹1 lakh commission per high-mast light. Mr. Unnithan criticized the CPI(M) district secretary, the DYFI, and BJP candidate M.L. Ashwini for demanding an investigation.

Mr. Unnithan said that he would resign as MP if the allegations were proven true. He also called out LDF candidate M.V. Balakrishnan for not verifying the facts before accusing him.

Mr. Unnithan also highlighted his achievements as MP, including the utilization of ₹19.5 crore from MP funds, development of Adarsh stations in the district, and securing new train services and flyovers.

DCC president P.K. Faisal and Congress leader M.C. Prabhakaran were present.

