High-level team from Himachal Pradesh visits Puthur Zoological Park 

July 20, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - Thrissur

A high-level team from Himachal Pradesh visited Puthur Zoological Park on Wednesday.

The team reached Puthur to have first-hand experience of the ongoing functioning of the Zoological Park, Asia’s largest of its kind. They visited various projects including veterinary hospital, quarantine centre at the Park and waste conservation plant.

Director of the Zoological Park R. Keerthi explained the natural environment and various facilities arranged for the animals and birds.

“The Zoological Park, which has been constructed to international standards, has an ecosystem that is very much animal-friendly,” observed the team.

The Puthur Zoological Park, touted to be country’s first designer zoo, has been developed in 350 acres at a cost of around ₹300 crore. The layout of the park is prepared by leading zoo designer and landscape architect Jon Coe. The park will be opened for the public by the beginning of next year.

Tigers were the first animals brought to the park. More animals and birds would be brought to the park soon, according to Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, who visited the park recently. There are plans to bring animals from outside the country too.

A tourist corridor, connecting the zoological park with the Peechi dam and backwaters, is also in the cards.