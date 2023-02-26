High level of E. coli found in drinking water from Govt. College Kasaragod

February 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has found that the drinking water samples collected from the Government College Kasaragod contains a high level of E. coli bacteria.

This has confirmed the allegation raised by students over the impurity of drinking water supplied on the campus.

This had led to a tussle between the students and the college principal M. Rama when the latter denied that there was any problem with the water. The issue had snowballed into a controversy after the principal reportedly spoke improperly and allegedly locked a group of students in her chamber.

Students’ Federation of India had then organised a strong protest demanding action against the principal. Education Minister R. Bindu had intervened and removed Ms. Rama from the principal’s post.

When a zero count of E. coli in 100 ml of water is considered safe for drinking, KWA had found 16 counts of the bacteria.

In her defense, Ms. Rama said that the water is pumped from a borewell into a tank that is several decades old. The old tank cannot be cleaned as it is structurally weak, she said. Though a new tank was constructed a year ago, due to the shortage of funds with the PWD, the plumbing and electrification work could not be completed, she added.

“Though I have written to the government to allocate money for this, it has not been approved,” she said.

Now, the water supplied from the old tank is filtered and purified using a water purifier. The technicians, who were called to check the water purifier also confirmed that there was no issue with the machine and the water. So there was nothing to doubt, she said.

The problem of drinking water can be solved only if the government makes the new tank operational, she added.

Meanwhile, Ms. Rama has alleged that the members of SFI were behind the students protest.

“I am targeted for taking strong steps against ragging, drug abuse, and anything that would disturb the peace and discipline in the college,” she said.

She alleged that SFI activists gathered and gheraoed her in the office and assaulted her physically.

Based on the complaint, the Kasaragod Town police have booked 60 SFI activists.

She has now also accused the SFI of running a false campaign against her and also targeting her husband, a former district committee member of the CPI, on social media.

Meantime, the students have now decided to hold a protest in the college on Monday and will also file a complaint with the Superintendent of Police.