High-level department enquiry on into Kerala ADGP’s ‘secret meetings’ with RSS leadership

A top-level departmental enquiry was under way into Kerala’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar’s alleged “under-the-wraps meeting” with the top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership.

A police team headed by State Police Chief (SPC) Sheikh Darvesh Sahib issued a notice last week to one Jayakumar, an RSS worker who allegedly accompanied the ranking officer to the purported secret meetings in Thrissur and later at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram in 2023.

The alleged secret encounters had caught the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the centre of a stormy political controversy.

Suresh Gopi’s election

Both the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) linked the alleged meeting to the Thrissur Pooram disruption, which they claimed triggered a wave of Hindu resentment that swept the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suresh Gopi to victory in the 2024 Thrissur Lok Sabha elections.

The CPI expressed extreme displeasure about Mr. Ajith Kumar’s continuation in office publicly and also in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). It said the “RSS-ADGP” meeting contravened the LDF’s policy and stoked public scepticism about the Kerala government’s secular stance.

Opposition stirs the pot

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had stirred the pot by airing the politically touchy accusation against Mr. Ajith Kumar in early September.

He dared the government to deny the charge and sue him for libel. Neither the government nor Mr. Ajith Kumar has rebutted Mr. Satheesan’s charge.

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Ajith Kumar had abandoned his official car at a posh hotel in Thrissur, changed to civilian attire, and travelled in a private vehicle with a Sangh Parivar apparatchik in May 2023 to meet RSS national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and later BJP leader Ram Madhav at a beach resort in Kovalam.

CM’s ‘envoy’

Mr. Satheesan alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had dispatched Mr. Ajith Kumar as the former’s covert political envoy for the “secret parleys” with the RSS.

He said the “consequent conspiracy” resulted in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] forsaking LDF candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency and CPI leader V.S. Sunil Kumar, for Mr. Gopi.

ED probe ‘dropped’

As political quid pro quo, Mr. Satheesan alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) quietly dropped its anti-money laundering probes against CPI(M) leaders, including those linked to the Karuvannur cooperative bank scam.

Later, Mr. Sunil Kumar and his rival in the Thrissur elections, Congress’ K. Muraleedharan, accused Mr. Ajith Kumar of kowtowing to Sangh Parivar forces to hamper Thrissur Pooram’s smooth conduct to aid Mr. Gopi at the hustings.

They alleged that the ADGP’s “secret meetings” with the RSS undeniably affected the Pooram’s outcome. The leaders also questioned how Mr. Gopi could use a Seva Bharathi ambulance to reach the festival control centre. At the same time, the police blocked the entry of other politicians, “including” Revenue Minister K. Rajan.

Janayugam editorial

Furthermore, the CPI’s official newspaper, Janayugam, published an editorial flagging a conflict of interest between Mr. Ajith Kumar’s posting as chief investigator in the Pooram “disruption” controversy and his role as the principal conductor of the festival that went awry. It also alleged an intention or knowledge of wrongdoing in the inordinate delay in completing the Thrissur Pooram probe.

The editorial noted that the “suspicious” lag in the probe earned a censor from the Chief Minister who had set September 24 as the deadline for Mr. Ajith Kumar to submit the investigation report.

P.V. Anvar’s accusations

LDF Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s accusations of corruption and criminality against Mr. Ajith Kumar, which included creating public disaffection against the Kerala government, constrained the government to declare a high-level police investigation against the ADGP, including an anti-corruption probe.

Simultaneous investigations were under way against Mr. Ajith Kumar, including those based on Mr. Anvar’s accusations of subverting plainclothes squads for waylaying gold carriers for their contraband, custodial murder, corruption and nepotism.

Mr. Vijayan, though under duress from allies, has repeatedly maintained that the government would act against Mr. Ajith Kumar only if the ongoing investigations unearthed proof of wrongdoing.