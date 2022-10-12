High energy linear accelerator machine being set up at MCH

The Hindu Bureau
October 12, 2022 21:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A new high energy linear accelerator machine and digital treatment planning system has been set up at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) at ₹18.5 crore.

Trial run of the machine is on. The machine will make the delivery of all modern radiation therapy treatment modalities, including 3D conformal radiation therapy (a cancer treatment that shapes the radiation beams to match the shape of the tumor), intensity modulated radiotherapy, image-guided radiotherapy, and volumetric modulated arc therapy (a novel radiation therapy technique that delivers the radiation dose continuously as the treatment machine rotates), possible. With the help of the machine, radiation therapy can be provided while minimising the radiation effect or damage to the healthy tissues surrounding the tumour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tele Cobalt machine has also been made functional, while CT Simulator will be another addition to the modern cancer treatment modalities at MCH.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The effort was to provide the best of cancer care to patients at government medical colleges also, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app