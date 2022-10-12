High energy linear accelerator machine being set up at MCH

A new high energy linear accelerator machine and digital treatment planning system has been set up at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) at ₹18.5 crore.

Trial run of the machine is on. The machine will make the delivery of all modern radiation therapy treatment modalities, including 3D conformal radiation therapy (a cancer treatment that shapes the radiation beams to match the shape of the tumor), intensity modulated radiotherapy, image-guided radiotherapy, and volumetric modulated arc therapy (a novel radiation therapy technique that delivers the radiation dose continuously as the treatment machine rotates), possible. With the help of the machine, radiation therapy can be provided while minimising the radiation effect or damage to the healthy tissues surrounding the tumour.

Tele Cobalt machine has also been made functional, while CT Simulator will be another addition to the modern cancer treatment modalities at MCH.

The effort was to provide the best of cancer care to patients at government medical colleges also, the statement said.