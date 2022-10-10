High-end medical research rare in govt. medical colleges in Kerala

Funding is abysmal under State Board of Medical Research, transfer of doctors, administrative apathy cited as other reasons

A S Jayanth Kozhikode
October 10, 2022 21:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High-end medical research is almost rare in government medical colleges in Kerala despite public health emergencies such as COVID-19 straining infrastructure like never before.

Sources told The Hindu that there was a lack of trained manpower at the top and middle levels in various departments in government medical colleges. Except the entry-level faculty, the others are not well-versed in research methodology.

“What is happening is either ‘paper presentation research’ for promotion or salary increment or ‘hyena research’, the submission of hastily done, half-baked studies based on health delivery indicators,” said a senior doctor. Proper facilities for research work could not be found in many medical colleges, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Board of Medical Research (SBMR), set up in 2009-10 “to foster, promote, and sustain medical research”, is reportedly not doing much to fulfil its objectives. Though the board was set up over a decade ago, there are allegations that the concept was not taken forward. The Health Secretary is its chairman with five experts and six ex-officio members being part of the body.

Funding for research under the SBMR is apparently abysmal too as the medical college principal can sanction only up to ₹1 lakh and the Director of Medical Education up to ₹3 lakh. Government approval will have to be sought to get more funds. Sources said very few projects had got above ₹3 lakh so far. Some doctors pointed out that administrative apathy from senior civil servants was another impediment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Not everyone can engage in research. The effort should be to find those with the right kind of aptitude and attitude. The service rules should be amended to ensure that these doctors in government medical colleges are not transferred randomly every three years. They should be allowed to do their work for at least five years,” said another senior doctor.

Many senior doctors are being transferred to either newly set up government medical colleges or other places as they get promoted. There has also been a demand to increase funding under the SBMR. Government medical colleges should be given functional autonomy, which would help researchers stay in one institution for some time, added the senior doctor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app