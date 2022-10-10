High-end medical research rare in govt. medical colleges in Kerala

Funding is abysmal under State Board of Medical Research, transfer of doctors, administrative apathy cited as other reasons

Funding is abysmal under State Board of Medical Research, transfer of doctors, administrative apathy cited as other reasons

High-end medical research is almost rare in government medical colleges in Kerala despite public health emergencies such as COVID-19 straining infrastructure like never before.

Sources told The Hindu that there was a lack of trained manpower at the top and middle levels in various departments in government medical colleges. Except the entry-level faculty, the others are not well-versed in research methodology.

“What is happening is either ‘paper presentation research’ for promotion or salary increment or ‘hyena research’, the submission of hastily done, half-baked studies based on health delivery indicators,” said a senior doctor. Proper facilities for research work could not be found in many medical colleges, he added.

The State Board of Medical Research (SBMR), set up in 2009-10 “to foster, promote, and sustain medical research”, is reportedly not doing much to fulfil its objectives. Though the board was set up over a decade ago, there are allegations that the concept was not taken forward. The Health Secretary is its chairman with five experts and six ex-officio members being part of the body.

Funding for research under the SBMR is apparently abysmal too as the medical college principal can sanction only up to ₹1 lakh and the Director of Medical Education up to ₹3 lakh. Government approval will have to be sought to get more funds. Sources said very few projects had got above ₹3 lakh so far. Some doctors pointed out that administrative apathy from senior civil servants was another impediment.

“Not everyone can engage in research. The effort should be to find those with the right kind of aptitude and attitude. The service rules should be amended to ensure that these doctors in government medical colleges are not transferred randomly every three years. They should be allowed to do their work for at least five years,” said another senior doctor.

Many senior doctors are being transferred to either newly set up government medical colleges or other places as they get promoted. There has also been a demand to increase funding under the SBMR. Government medical colleges should be given functional autonomy, which would help researchers stay in one institution for some time, added the senior doctor.