High drama in KU Senate as LDF members stand their ground

February 16, 2024 - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

High drama unfolded at the Kerala University Senate meet on Friday as it witnessed the unusual participation of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu for the discussion on nominating a representative to the Vice-Chancellor selection committee.

While the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-backed members, who constitute the majority in the Senate, opposed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s directive, pro-United Democratic Front (UDF) members and those nominated by the Governor proposed separate candidates to be chosen as the university’s nominee.

The meeting also saw the Minister briefly engaging in an argument with Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal over its chairmanship.

The special meeting, convened to discuss the single-point agenda, recorded an attendance of 92 members, including the Vice-Chancellor and the Minister. The LDF ensured a comfortable majority by ensuring 64 of its members reported for the meeting.

Fearing the possibility of protests by the Students Federation of India (SFI) as seen at Calicut University, 13 of the newly-nominated members, supposedly backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reached the Senate hall around two hours prior to the meeting.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police brought the Kerala University headquarters under a tight security blanket in anticipation of untoward incidents.

Soon after Dr. Bindu read out the agenda for the meeting, the LDF members highlighted its purported illegality and moved a motion to call off the discussion. The Minister soon declared the resolution as passed and announced the meeting to have concluded.

However, this was contested by Prof. Kunnummal, who reasoned that he was the chairperson of the meeting. However, Dr. Bindu stood her ground and claimed that she was empowered by the University Act to preside over Senate meetings in her capacity as Pro Chancellor.

Nonetheless, the UDF members proposed the name of the former Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit M.C. Dileep Kumar, while the Governor’s nominees recommended former Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences M.K.C. Nair as the representative to the selection committee.

Prof. Kunnummal said he would not be able to nominate any of the two names in the absence of a majority vote or consensus. He would, however, apprise Raj Bhavan of the developments that unfolded at the meeting, he told The Hindu.

