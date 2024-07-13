High drama in Kozhikode after CPI(M) expels leader accused of accepting bribe

Disciplinary action against a local Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] functionary rarely ends up in dramatic scenes. The dismissal of K.V. Pramod, a member of the party’s Kozhikode Town Area Committee, on July 13 , however, led to developments that were unexpected.

Also known as Pramod Kottooli, Mr. Pramod is part of the ‘Yuvadhara Arts and Sports Club’ in Kottooli in Kozhikode city, a Left-leaning collective, whose quirky protests and activities never miss media attention. He is also one of the secretaries of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and a former leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India.

Mr. Pramod’s removal from the primary membership of the organisation comes around a week after media reports emerged about a “youth leader from Kozhikode city” receiving bribes from a doctor by offering the plum post of a member in the Kerala Public Service Commission. It was claimed that the doctor was asked to pay ₹60 lakh for the purpose and her family paid ₹22 lakh to the youth leader. There were also allegations about the promise of another posting in the Ayush department. It was reported that P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, who also hails from Kozhikode, had sought an internal probe into the allegation.

Though Mr. Riyas and district CPI(M) leaders denied in public any such investigation, Opposition parties actively followed it up and the issue was even raised in the Assembly. Thereafter, media reports pointed their fingers at Mr. Pramod, who was seen reaching the CPI(M) district committee office in recent days to give his statement to the party. He flatly denied any involvement in any wrongdoing, including alleged deals with the “city-based real estate mafia”. However, by Friday, rumours were rife that a disciplinary action is likely against Mr. Pramod as the CPI(M) State committee is learnt to have expressed its displeasure over the developments.

On Saturday morning, the party’s Kozhikode district secretariat met in the presence of T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, and Mr. Riyas, both State secretariat members. The decision to dismiss Mr. Pramod from the party’s primary membership was conveyed there. Later, the decision was reported to the district committee and the Kozhikode Town Area committee meetings too. By around 5.15 p.m., a cryptic press note by P. Mohanan, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary was issued. It said: “the party district committee decided to remove Mr. Pramod from the primary membership after being convinced that he had engaged in anti-party activities that brought disrepute to the organisation.”

Subsequently, Mr. Pramod addressed the media accompanied by his mother, Vishalakshi, and son, Vishal Pramod. He continued to deny that he had accepted any bribe. Showing his home loan documents, the former CPI(M) leader said if he had indeed accepted the bribe as alleged, he would not have been struggling to repay the amount.

“I am now going to stage a sit-in, with my mother and my son, outside the house of the person who made the allegations against me. There seems to be a conspiracy behind this. I need to prove it to my mother that my hands are clean,” he said. The trio later proceeded to Chevayur to the house-cum-office of a businessman whose wife had levelled the allegations and staged a protest.

Planning complaints

However, he later called off the sit-in, claiming that his mother and son had some health issues. “I am planning to consult lawyers in the coming days and complaints will be lodged with investigating agencies. I need to prove that I have not accepted ₹22 lakh,” he said.

