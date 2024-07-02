High drama ensues days after bribery case rocks Thodupuzha Municipality

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) ruling Thodupuzha Municipality in Idukki is witnessing high drama after the Municipal Chairman, Saneesh George, was named the second accused in a bribery case. According to officials, an assistant engineer of the Municipality was arrested last week by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Idukki unit while accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe for issuing a permit. The investigation revealed that Municipal Chairman Saneesh George directed the public to provide bribes to municipal officials, leading to his inclusion as the second accused.

Following the revelation, the CPI(M) area committee demanded George’s resignation. On Monday, the party leadership announced that the Chairman would step down on Tuesday. However, the Chairman suddenly changed his stance and filed a 15-day leave application instead.

CPI(M) Thodupuzha area secretary Muhammed Faial stated that the party had already withdrawn its support for the Chairman after his inclusion in the bribery case. “The party directed him to resign, but he filed a leave application instead. The party has handed over the Chairmanship to the vice chairman. As an independent member, the party cannot take further action against him,” said Faial.

On June 25, Municipality Assistant Engineer C.T. Aji and intermediary contractor Roshan were arrested by the VACB Idukki unit while accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe to issue a fitness certificate for a private school building in Thodupuzha.

“Municipal Chairman Saneesh George is the second accused in the bribery case. The VACB investigation revealed that he directed school authorities to provide bribes to municipal officials. Vigilance issued a notice for him to appear for interrogation on Tuesday, but he requested more time. We will issue another notice in a week,” said a Vigilance official.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded George’s immediate resignation.

UDF Idukki district convenor Joy Vettikkuzhi emphasized that George should resign immediately. “When the VACB arrested municipal officials in a bribery case, the Chairman suddenly switched off his mobile and absconded. It is clear that George managed all bribe dealings under the guise of his Chairmanship,” said Mr Vettikkuzhi.

The BJP and Youth League conducted a march to the Thodupuzha Municipality office on Tuesday, demanding the Chairman’s resignation. For the past week, the Congress has conducted serial protests in front of the Municipality, calling for George’s resignation.

Interestingly, the LDF gained power in Thodupuzha Municipality in 2020 by awarding the Chairmanship to Congress rebel Saneesh George.

