High drama continues in Mankulam over pavilion construction

January 08, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - IDUKKI

High drama continues in Mankulam in Idukki even days after a tussle between the Forest department and Mankulam panchayat.

The local body plans to conduct an indefinite hunger strike demanding action against forest officials, while the Forest department is seeking action against the panchayat president, including people’s representatives.

According to officials, a clash erupted between forest officials and the LDF ruling Mankulam panchayat members, on Friday over constructing a pavilion inside the Perumpankuthu river.

Forest department officials led by the Mankulam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Munnar Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Kuttampuzha range officer and Flying squad divisional forest officer (DFO) Ernakulam said the construction was made in a reserve forest land.

During the inspection, a clash erupted between Mankulam DFO and panchayat representatives, and it was alleged that the forest officials manhandled the vice president and a panchayat ward member.

However, Forest officials said that Mankulam DFO Subash and Munnar ACF Job J Neriamparambil were blocked in Mankulam town and manhandled by the mob. Munnar police registered a case against panchayat representatives, including locals and forest department officials.

Mankulam panchayat vice president Bibin Joseph said that the pavilion was constructed by Devikulam block panchayat and handed over to Mankulam panchayat in 2021.

“For the past 1.5 years, the panchayat has been operating the pavilion. The Forest department has not yet raised a single objection over the pavilion. But on Thursday, they suddenly raised a claim over the land and created issues,” said Mr Joseph.

“It is a planned move by the Forest department to evict people from Mankulam,” said Mr Joseph.

Mankulam panchayat president Vineetha Sajeevan said that Mankulam DFO was responsible for the clash.

Flying Squad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ernakulam, Manu Sathyan, submitted a report to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) stating that the pavilion was constructed on a reserve forest land.

The report also stated that serious lapses were found by the officials who failed to prevent the illegal construction and recommends action against them.

Mr Sathyan said that the Forest department acted against the issue legally. “ The mob led by the panchayat representatives were behind the situation. We suspected it was a planned move to attack Mankulam DFO and Munnar ACF.