High drama at Trikkakkara Municipal Office over 'cash gift'

27 August 2021 16:35 IST

The Trikkakkara Municipal Office witnessed high drama on Friday as Opposition councillors staged a sit-in before the council hall, protesting against the alleged handing over of ₹10,000 'cash gift' to each councillor along with 'Onakkodi', while the Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan claimed the council meeting that was held at her chamber discussed funds disbursal under the peoples-plan programme, as had been listed in the day's agenda.

Ms. Thankappan arrived with police protection to chair the council meeting. With Opposition LDF councillors protesting outside the council hall, she was escorted to her chamber, where she was joined by UDF councillors. She made it clear that she would not quit her post.

In the meantime, members of the Opposition said the council meeting in question was not legal, since the municipal secretary, who ought to record the minutes, was not present. Ms Thankappan said the secretary who was unwell had deputed an assistant executive engineer of the muncipality to be present at the meeting.

Soon after, she left the municipal office.

A group of eighteen councillors, including Opposition leader M. K. Chandrababu of the CPI(M) and Independent councillor M.C. Manoop, now with the Left Democratic Front, had demanded a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) investigation into the handing over of ₹10,000 in a cover to each councillor before Onam.