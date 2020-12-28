High drama as Youth League activists stop IUML leaders’ car in Kannur

Row over selection of Deputy Mayor in Kannur Corporation

A section of Muslim Youth League (MYL) activists on Monday blocked the car in which Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders Abdul Khader Moulavi and Abdul Kareem Cheleri were travelling, in protest against the decision to choose K. Shabeena for the post of Deputy Mayor in Kannur Corporation.

They also engaged in a heated argument with the IUML leaders after stopping the car. The IUML leaders were returning after attending a United Democratic Front meeting.

The protesters said IUML leaders failed to uphold democracy and were not ready to select the Deputy Mayor through vote as it was done in the Congress.

Youth League Kannur regional general secretary Rashid Thayatheru resigned from the post in protest against the decision.