High Court summons CBSE regional officer

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered the Regional Officer of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Thiruvananthapuram, to be present on February 27 before the court with all records regarding the affiliation of Arooja’s Little Star School, Moolamkuzhi, in Kochi.

As many 29 students of the school were unable to write the Class 10 CBSE examination as the school was not recognised by the board.

Justice S.V. Bhatti also impleaded the Secretary, General Education, and the Director of General Education in a pending petition filed by the management of the school seeking a directive to the CBSE to issue hall tickets of Class X examination to the students. The court said the Secretary and the Director were impleaded with a view to ensuring proper relief to the students.

The court said the regional office had been favourable to a request of the school management for either admitting or routing the students through the schools which had affiliation and permission.

The court also impleaded the Thoppumpady police which had registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint by the parents against the management.

The court said the students should not be allowed to suffer.