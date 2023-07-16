ADVERTISEMENT

High Court stays transfer of former principal-in-charge

July 16, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has stayed the transfer of Dr. M. Rema, former principal in charge of Government Arts and Science College, Kasaragod, to Government Arts and Science College, Koduvally.

Minister for Higher Education Dr. R. Bindu had removed Dr. Rema from the post following the latter’s standoff with members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

Dr. Rema was accused of locking up students, who went to complain about contamination of drinking water, in her chamber.

She was transferred following an enquiry by the Directorate of Collegiate Education. However, Dr. Rema moved the High Court which after preliminary hearing stayed her transfer order. Subsequently, she took charge

Meanwhile, Prof. Rema rejoined the college following the High Court ruling.

