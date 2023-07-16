High Court stays transfer of former principal-in-charge

July 16, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Kerala High Court has stayed the transfer of Dr. M. Rema, former principal in charge of Government Arts and Science College, Kasaragod, to Government Arts and Science College, Koduvally.

Minister for Higher Education Dr. R. Bindu had removed Dr. Rema from the post following the latter’s standoff with members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

Dr. Rema was accused of locking up students, who went to complain about contamination of drinking water, in her chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was transferred following an enquiry by the Directorate of Collegiate Education. However, Dr. Rema moved the High Court which after preliminary hearing stayed her transfer order. Subsequently, she took charge

Meanwhile, Prof. Rema rejoined the college following the High Court ruling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.