High Court stays order on Kochi Corporation standing committee election

December 01, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court stayed a single judge’s order nullifying the election of V.A. Sreejith as chairperson of the Education Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

It was on an appeal filed by Mr. Sreejith that the bench consisting of Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun issued the order.

The court directed the State Election Commission to keep the ballots used in the poll in sealed cover and produce them before the court when directed.

A single judge had allowed the petition filed by Bastin Babu, the UDF candidate for the election, stating that the vote cast by Mr. Sreejith was invalid.

The Division Bench will consider the case later.

