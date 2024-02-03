High Court stays artificial waterway project in Kannur

February 03, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - KANNUR

The Kerala High Court has issued a stay order on further proceedings related to the artificial waterway project in Kannur.

Justice Viju Abraham ruled that the project could be taken forward only after the submission of the environmental impact study report.

The court’s decision came in response to a petition by A.P. Sivadas, a Thalassery native and vice chairman of the Artificial Waterway People’s Defence Committee. He had voiced concerns over the lack of an environmental study before the project was initiated.

Kannur district authorities had already initiated land acquisition procedures for the project, sparking protests. Representing the petitioner, Advocate C.B. Thomas stressed the need for a proper environmental scrutiny before proceeding with such projects.

