High Court sets aside order on quota in local body posts

A Division Bench of the High Court on Monday set aside a single judge’s verdict directing the State government to recast the reservation made for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) and women to the offices of presidents and chairpersons of local bodies in accordance with the principle of rotation.
Allowing the appeals filed by the State Election Commission and the State government, the Bench observed that the single judge should not have interfered as the commission had already started the election process.
The court added that in order to recast the reservation as directed by the single judge, the election process would have to be put on hold, which amounted to interfering with the process.
Before election
The court further observed that the exercise for reserving the posts should have been done by the State government and the commission sufficiently ahead of the election process so as to enable any aggrieved person to raise objections to it.
Referring to the contention in the initial petition that the upper limit of 50% reservation as envisaged by the Constitution was violated, the court said it was a matter for adjudication after the election was over.
Since the single judge had found that there was no illegality on the part of the commission to reserve the offices in accordance with the statutes, interfering with the electoral process was not right, especially when the recasting procedure was complicated, the Bench observed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath