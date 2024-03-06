GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High Court restraint on arrest of Ernakulam DCC president

March 06, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Kothamangalam police not to arrest Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas till March 15 in a case related to blocking and damaging a police vehicle during the protest at Kothamangalam in the wake of the death a woman in elephant attack.

Justice C.S. Dias passed the interim order when an anticipatory bail petition filed by Mr. Shiyas came up for hearing. The court observed that on consideration of the facts and after perusing the first information report (FIR) and on prima facie being satisfied that the offence attributed to the petitioner did not seem to be attracted, “the petitioner is entitled to an interim order.”

The court also posted the anticipatory bail petition for further hearing on March 15.

