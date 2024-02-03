High Court restrains arrest of lawyer

February 03, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered the police not to arrest lawyer Biju Antony Aloor in connection with a case registered against on charge of sexually harassing a woman client.

Justice P.G. Ajith Kumar, while considering his anticipatory bail petition, ordered that he shall not be arrested without being served notice as provided under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The public prosecutor submitted that the offence alleged against the petitioner was punishable under Section 354A(sexual harassment.)of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, which is bailable. The case was registered by the Ernakulam Central police.