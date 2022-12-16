High Court orders suspension of construction activities for tourism project in Kannur

December 16, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - KANNUR

The Kerala High Court has ordered suspension of all construction activities in the name of a tourism project in Kuppam-Valapattanam river, Pazhyangadi-Muttakandi, and Thazhekavu in Kannur until clearance is obtained from a competent authority.

The order was issued by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Mani Kumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by environmental activist K.P. Chandrangadan against the Chief Secretary, Kannur District Collector, Tourism Director, and 12 other respondents.

The Environmental Assessment Expert Committee under the Ministry of Environment, at its meeting held on February 16 this year, had denied permission for the project, stating that it violated environmental norms. Mr. Chandrangadan said that ignoring that, the Tourism department went ahead with the work.