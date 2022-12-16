  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

High Court orders suspension of construction activities for tourism project in Kannur

December 16, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has ordered suspension of all construction activities in the name of a tourism project in Kuppam-Valapattanam river, Pazhyangadi-Muttakandi, and Thazhekavu in Kannur until clearance is obtained from a competent authority.

The order was issued by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Mani Kumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by environmental activist K.P. Chandrangadan against the Chief Secretary, Kannur District Collector, Tourism Director, and 12 other respondents.

The Environmental Assessment Expert Committee under the Ministry of Environment, at its meeting held on February 16 this year, had denied permission for the project, stating that it violated environmental norms. Mr. Chandrangadan said that ignoring that, the Tourism department went ahead with the work.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.