High Court orders on Assembly ruckus, KFON even out gains for both fronts in Kerala

Two back-to-back High Court decisions last week appeared to even out the legal and political odds for the LDF government and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition.

On Friday, the High Court’s decision to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against three Congress legislators in the aftermath of the ruckus in the Assembly in 2015 came as a moral victory for the Opposition.

‘Bid to sidetrack probe’

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Saturday that the Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s [CPI(M)] agenda to sidetrack the police investigation into the destruction of property, attack on watch ward, and trespass on the Speaker’s dais unleashed by the LDF during the presentation of the Budget in the Assembly had failed to pass muster in the court.

A magistrate court had ordered a criminal investigation against M.A. Vaheed, Dominic Presentation, and K. Sivadasan Nair, all Congress legislators in the Oommen Chandy government, based on a complaint filed by two woman legislators Jameela Prakasham and K.K. Lathika. The women politicians had accused the Congress leaders of wrongful restraint, assault and use of criminal force against women, and intent to outrage modesty of women.

He said when the CPI(M) came to power in 2016, it had used false charges against the former Congress legislators to delay the police investigation. He said the spectacle of LDF legislators toppling the Speaker’s chair, ripping up mikes, and attacking watch and ward, including women, was etched in Kerala’s collective memory. The LDF’s brazen infringement on legislative propriety and law was an indelible blot on the Kerala Assembly and had gone down in history as a day in infamy. He said the CPI(M) would soon face the legal consequences of its actions.

Based on CAG report

On its part, the government could take some comfort in the High Court’s dismissal of Mr. Satheesan’s plea for a CBI probe into the implementation of the LDF’s flagship Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) scheme, including the State’s tender procedure. Mr. Satheesan had based his plea on the alleged anomalies in contracting private agencies for KFON flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which included loss to the public purse.

The High Court ruled that the CAG’s views were only final once the legislature or the Public Accounts Committee confirmed them as wrongdoing. Mr. Satheesan said he would appeal against the High Court decision.