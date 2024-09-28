High Court judge escapes unhurt after car tyre bursts on getting caught in a pothole

Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran escaped unhurt after a tyre of his car burst after getting caught in a pothole at Mundoor in Thrissur along the Kuttipuram-Thrissur State Highway on Saturday around 2.30 p.m.

The front tyre on the left burst while the judge was travelling from Kozhikode to Thrissur, said Peramangalam police sources. He could not be reached over phone as sources close to him said he was attending a programme of Thrissur district court. He was unhurt and continued the journey after a while, they said.

A team from Peramangalam police rushed to the scene and helped to change the burst tyre. He resumed the journey some 30-45 minutes later, said Peramangalam police sources.

The Kuttipuram-Thrissur State Highway remains in a shambles, said local residents.

